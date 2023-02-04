Former Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks out on state issues

The former Governor, who resigned in 2021 over sexual misconduct allegations, addressed congregants at a Harlem church on Palm Sunday.

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Andrew Cuomo is stepping back into the spotlight. The former Governor, who resigned in 2021 over sexual misconduct allegations, addressed the congregation at Mount Neboh Baptist Church in Harlem on Palm Sunday, touching on several issues in New York State.

Cuomo discussed defunding the police, failing schools, and the pending indictment of his political rival, Donald Trump. Cuomo called the former president a bully, saying "I tell you today, Mr. Trump, if you think you're going to divide us or threaten us with your January 6 type thuggery with your tribalism, don't you even think about it? Don't you come here because you don't know where you are and you don't know who we are?"

Former president Trump is expected to arrive in New York City Monday night, for his arraignment Tuesday.

On the topic of defunding the police, Cuomo said "I hear these extremists out there saying defund the police. Those may be the three dumbest words ever spoken in politics. No police,that only works if you are rich enough to live in a gated community or if you have your own private security or if you're in a Manhattan high rise and you have a doorman and you have someone at the desk. When you dial 911 in the middle of the night, you want someone to come," he said.