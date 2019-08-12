ALBANY, N.Y. — New York's governor says he's put state police in charge of park police at a time of soaring attendance at state parks.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the change will make it easier to deploy state resources to parks visited by 74 million people a year.

The governor says executive staff members will oversee the transition over the next six months.

The Albany Times Union reports that the park police officers' union hopes the change will result in better disability and retirement benefits.

RELATED: Study looks at adding nickel deposit on wine, liquor in New York

RELATED: Erie County will consent to refugee resettlement

RELATED: Governor Andrew Cuomo responds to recent criticism of NY's criminal justice reforms