Cuomo daughter shares queer identity: 'You are not alone'

ALBANY, N.Y. — The youngest daughter of New York’s governor used a social media post Thursday to share her queer identity and call for allies to speak up against homophobia.

Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo wrote in an Instagram post Thursday that, “I stand in my queer identity with pride.”

The 23-year-old urged people in need to reach out to the Trevor Project, a national group providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ youth.

Kennedy-Cuomo is one of three daughters the governor had with ex-wife Kerry Kennedy.

Note: The word "queer" is historically complicated. In 2016, the Human Rights Campaign voted to adopt the use of "LGBTQ," with the 'Q' standing for queer. This is because many people consider it to be a sexual and gender identity. You can read more about this here.