Albany advocacy for sexual harassment victims from some in similar cases

Powerful fear of retaliation from those in power.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Elias Farah says he knows why a victim of alleged sexual harassment may hold off on reporting it for years with concerns about the harasser.

"These are usually people that hold a great deal of power over someone so that's a very realistic fear that somebody would have," Farah said.

Farah is talking about retaliation. He is a private practice attorney in Buffalo who says he knows firsthand about that kind of situation. He says he could identify with the fear of retaliation, which was cited by attorney Gloria Allred when she spoke Monday about her client Sherry Vill and her 2017 encounter with Governor Cuomo.

Cuomo's attorney has disputed the account and the Governor has previously said he never intended to make anyone feel uncomfortable and was sorry if they did feel that way. He also maintains he has never touched anyone inappropriately.

But Allred said Vill's family warned her off about saying anything back then because, "They feared that if she made what happened to her public that the Governor might use his power to retaliate against her."

And Farah says, "Not only is it gonna affect them, but it's going to affect their family, it's going to affect their business, it's going to affect their career prospects. You know all of these are factors when we look at somebody coming forward."

Farah helped form the Sexual Harassment Working Group in Albany, which advocates for change in state government. He says his particular case occurred while he was working for a former female state lawmaker and he testified about it in 2019 before State Senators. More on that working group can be found here.

He notes that a politician may have other insiders go on the attack against a victim on his or her behalf. Farah says, "It could be their attorneys going to the media. It could be their attorneys saying something negative about them or their business or you know anything else in their lives. It could be other people who worked there. And then you also have you know people who are supporters."

Farah adds that he has seen the pattern with other politicians or bosses or supervisors with power.

"The person that's being accused almost comes forward and puts themselves out there like their they're the victim," Farah said. "But it's such a typical harasser playbook where essentially you flip the narrative. You essentially shame the victim."

Cuomo's first accuser Lindsey Boylan, who is running for political office, claims that happened to her. Cuomo has denied that occurred and says all women in such cases should be heard.

But what about the legal defense for an elected official? Farah says it's a case of "we all pay for it."

"A lot of times I don't think the taxpayers know that this retaliation and defense of these type of things - it's actually paid for by the taxpayers and it will be paid for by the taxpayers as long as it goes on," Farah said.

In fact Cuomo's personal attorney Rita Glavin issued the following statement Monday evening:

"During times of crisis, the Governor has frequently sought to comfort New Yorkers with hugs and kisses. As I have said before, the Governor has greeted both men and women with hugs, a kiss on the cheek, forehead or hand for the past forty years. I encourage everyone to look at other photographs from his visit to Greece, NY that day. https://www.flickr.com/photos/governorandrewcuomo/albums/72157681436495503/with/34167299663/