State Police warning the public of pet scam

NEW YORK — New York State Police warns the public of the latest scam involving classified ads for purebred puppies for sale.

State Police say they have received multiple calls from people that have been scammed out of hundreds of dollars.

After responding to the ads, the suspects provide a photo of the breed potential buyers are looking for and arrange for a deposit to be paid. Once the deposit clears, victims are giving a fake address which recently has been in the St. Lawrence County area.

Troopers warn the public that deposit is requested via payment apps, all communication with the suspects is via text messages and an address isn't provided until a deposit payment has been made.

The American Kennel Club is also sharing tips for what to avoid when looking for a reputable breeder: no phone call communication, stock photos, a sketchy form of payment, and the price is too good to be true.