EAGLE, New York — New York State Police needs the public's help tracking down a suspect on the run.

Investigators say Edward R. Bancroft, 31, of Angelica, New York is wanted after crashing a vehicle during a police pursuit in the town of Eagle. Police say Bancroft fled into a wooded area.

State Police along with the NYS Department of Environment Conservation Police and the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office searched for the suspect, but have yet to find him.

Bancroft is wanted for several crimes in Western New York. He is accused of multiple vehicle larcenies in Wyoming, Livingston, Steuben, and Allegany Counties. State police say he is also suspected of arson in Allegany County.

The public is advised to keep their homes and vehicles locked, as the search for Bancroft continues. If you see him, you are asked to State Police at 585-344-6200.