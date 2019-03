NEW YORK — New York State Police are reminding motorists to "Slow Down and Move Over - It's The Law."

The New York State Thruway Authority is reporting that on Wednesday a trooper patrol car was pulled over on the side of the road providing traffic assistance with a disabled vehicle when a tractor-trailer hit the vehicle.

The accident happened on the I-87 near the Kingston exit.

State Police say the driver of the tractor-trailer was ticketed and only minor injuries were reported.