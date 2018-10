By Gary Craig, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle

The New York State Police say all 20 people killed in the Schoharie County limousine tragedy — 18 in the limo and two pedestrians — died from "multiple severe traumatic blunt force injuries."

The State Police released the information Friday afternoon.

This developing story. Check back for more information.

