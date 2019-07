After days of searching for Edward Bancroft of Angelica, New York State Police now say the 31-year-old suspect is in custody.

Troopers and police began searching for him after a pursuit in the Allegany County Town of Eagle earlier this week.

According to police, Bancroft is a suspect in multiple vehicle larcenies, an ATV and truck theft, and an arson in Allegany County.

Police did not see where or how he was captured Thursday morning.