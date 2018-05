BUFFALO, NY-- The Starbucks on Delaware & Chippewa will be closed for a couple hours while the Buffalo Fire Dept. investigate possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

Investigators say they are also looking at the refrigeration system that was recently put in.

Some employees were experiencing dizziness, but no one was taken to the hospital.

2 On Your Side will have an update as soon as it is available.

