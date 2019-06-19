BUFFALO, N.Y. —

More than one hundred refugees fled from the Democratic Republic of the Congo here to Buffalo.

An organization called Vive on Buffalo's East Side has been struggling to keep up with the needs of this influx of asylum seekers. St. Joseph University Parish has been working with Vive to help address some of the needs of these individuals who have made their way to the Queen City.

The church's refugee and immigration committee have been working to educate parishioners about legislation and other things affecting immigrant communities in Buffalo.

After hearing about the group coming to Buffalo from the southern border, the church began planning ways to support them. The church is partnering with Vive to donate toiletries and other personal items that people may need as they attempt to settle in Buffalo.

St. Joseph University Parish is accepting donations this weekend June 22 and 23. More information about drop-off times can be found here.