BUFFALO, N.Y. — It could've been so much worse. A collision between an SUV and a tractor trailer Monday morning forced the SUV off the road where it crashed through a protective fence and into one of the city's splash pads.

It happened at Kensington Avenue and Grider Street at the Kensington Splash pad and pool shortly before 11 A.M. The splash pad had not yet opened for the day.

The female driver of the SUV was taken to ECMC to be treated for her injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time. Both the pool and splash pad were closed for a time immediately after the accident, but re-opened shortly before 4 P.M.