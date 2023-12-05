Lori Vallow Daybell is found guilty on all charges after almost a four-year case

Silence cut the courtroom as the verdict was read.

BOISE, Idaho — As the unanimous verdict was read shortly before 1 p.m. Friday, silence cut the courtroom like a knife.

"Doomsday mom" Lori Vallow Daybell was found guilty on all charges in an Ada County court, roughly four years from the murders of her two children and death of her husband's former wife, after around seven hours of jury deliberation.

Before the verdict, the lone representative for the 12-person jury gave a bailiff their verdict to hand to presiding Judge Steven Boyce. He read it silently as the audience watched. Many people in the courtroom whispered to each other that their hearts were pounding and their hands were shaking. Boyce sent the verdict to the clerk, who read it into the record.

"Will the defendant please rise?" Boyce asked. Lori Vallow stood from her green chair at the left side of the courtroom with her hands overlapped in front of her. Her curly blonde hair parted in the middle from the back of her head, laying down over her shoulders. She pursed her lips.

The clerk read the first count: Conspiracy to murder Tylee Ryan, Lori Vallow's 16-year-old daughter.

"Guilty," the clerk said. People in the courtroom pews began feverishly typing on their laptops.

After each "guilty" Lori Vallow still remained frozen in stance. The entire courtroom was full, but not one person said a word.

Boyce later thanked the jury for their service, and they were dismissed.

That's when tears exploded from onlookers' faces. One Fremont County detective raised his eyebrows, breathing out a large sigh.

Crowds outside the courthouse even erupted in screams of joy. One man even held up a sign outside the courthouse calling Lori Vallow, "Gory Lori."

Lori Vallow was remanded back to the Ada County Jail. Sentencing will take place within three months from now, Boyce said.

Lori Vallow was charged with six crimes related to the deaths of Tylee Ryan, 7-year-old JJ Vallow and Tammy Daybell in 2019. She could face up to life in prison, as the death penalty is no longer on the table due to a judge order for late discovery submissions before trial.

For first-degree murder and grand theft by deception of Tylee Ryan, Lori Vallow was found guilty.

For conspiracy to commit murder of Tylee Ryan, she was found guilty.

For first-degree murder and grand theft by deception of JJ Vallow, Lori Vallow was found guilty.

For conspiracy to commit murder of JJ Vallow, she was found guilty.

For conspiracy to commit murder of Chad Daybell's former wife, Tammy Daybell, Lori Vallow was found guilty.

For grand theft, she was found guilty.

Idaho prosecutors Rob Wood, Lindsey Blake, Rachel Smith and Tawyna Rawlings presented 60 witnesses, hundreds of evidence exhibits and ended their closing arguments by telling the jury "you must convict her." They said Lori Vallow used money, power and sex to get what she wanted out of life to remove the "obstacles" that were her two children as well as Tammy Daybell.

Defense attorney Jim Archibald told the jury in his closing arguments, after calling no witnesses, that Lori Vallow was easily manipulated by her husband Chad Daybell and there was no way she could have planned the deaths of JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan and Tammy Daybell, as she was a good mother.

In order for her to be found guilty of first-degree murder, the jury only had to decide if Lori Vallow encouraged or commanded the killings of her children. Under Idaho law, she does not have to be present for the murders to be found guilty of the crime.

