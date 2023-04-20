Lori Vallow Daybell trial: Live updates

Four witnesses have already been called Thursday morning.

BOISE, Idaho — Week two of testimony in the Lori Vallow, or Lori Vallow Daybell trial, continues Thursday morning.

Cameras are not allowed in the courtroom, but KTVB investigative and courts reporter Alexandra Duggan is there:

10:18 a.m.: David Warwick, the husband of Lori Vallow's friend Melanie Gibb, has taken the stand. He was one of the last people to see JJ Vallow alive.

9:45 a.m.: Wynn Hill, the dean of students at BYU Idaho, is now on the stand.

Police asked him to check for any enrollment records of Tylee Ryan, Tylee Cox or Tylee Vallow, as Lori Vallow had told people that her daughter was off at college at BYU Idaho.

There were no records of her ever being enrolled at BYU Idaho, and no records indicating she had ever applied, Hill said.

9:32 a.m.: Josh Wilson, the principal of Kennedy Elementary in Rexburg, is on the stand. JJ Vallow was a student there.

He was enrolled beginning Sept. 3, 2019.

The last time he was present at school was Sept. 20, 2019.

Wilson said Lori Vallow emailed the school on Sept. 24, 2019, saying she was removing JJ Vallow from school and sending him to Louisiana to be with his grandparents.

Wilson called Lori Vallow and told her that once her son was enrolled in school, Kennedy Elementary would be happy to send over his education records.

She told him that they were homeschooling JJ Vallow instead. After that point, no other school requested his records.

JJ Vallow was last seen Sept. 22, 2019.

9:15 a.m.: Sydney Schenk is called to the stand. She used to live in Rexburg while she was going to BYU Idaho in 2019, and was seeking a babysitting job. Lori Vallow had replied to her online listing for childcare for her son, JJ Vallow.

"She said her husband had just died of a heart attack, and JJ was having a hard time with what happened," Schenk said. "She said she had a daughter that lives in Rexburg, but she was in college."

Lori Vallow hired Schenk to watch JJ Vallow. Schenk said the first time she watched him on Sept. 19, 2019, JJ Vallow got angry because his friend didn't want to play anymore. He threw some things in the house and ran upstairs and hid.

"When (Lori) got home, he was still upset," Schenk said. JJ Vallow was last seen three days later.

Schenk said she expected to watch him again full-time.

A few days later, Schenk texted Lori Vallow asking when she could watch JJ Vallow again. She texted Schenk that "JJ would be going to his grandparents for a month."

A month later, Schenk reached out again. Lori Vallow never responded, she said. Schenk never saw JJ Vallow after that.

8:55 a.m.: Chandler Police Sergeant Nathan Moffat is called to the stand. He responded to the shooting of Charles Vallow, Lori Vallow's estranged husband, on July 11, 2019. Alex Cox, Lori Vallow's brother, shot Charles Vallow in what he said was self defense.

Moffat interviewed Cox back at the police station. Moffat said Cox indicated he intervened in a fight between Lori Vallow and Charles Vallow that morning.

Moffat said Cox told him Tylee Ryan grabbed a bat to also intervene in the argument, and Charles Vallow grabbed it from her. Cox said he was hit in the head with the bat, went back to his room to get his gun, told Charles Vallow to drop the bat, he came at Cox and then Cox shot him.

Detective Cassandra Ynclan testified yesterday that Lori Vallow told her Cox was asked to spend the night "to protect" her from Charles Vallow.

"I asked Alex if he had been there to protect Lori from Charles and he said no," Moffat said.

Moffat said when observing the scene of Charles Vallow, the way the bullet exited his body was consistent with him being on the floor when he was shot. It was not matching up with what Cox told police that day.

Moffat was also the one who drove Cox, Lori Vallow and Tylee Ryan back to the house.

"The ride back... It was very lighthearted. Conversational," Moffat said.

Charles Vallow had a $1 million life insurance policy, and Moffat said he noticed the beneficiary had been changed shortly before the shooting to Kay Woodcock, JJ Vallow's grandmother. Lori Vallow tried to file for the life insurance, but it was never paid out, Moffat said.

