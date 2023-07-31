Live updates: Lori Vallow Daybell sentencing

A full courtroom of police officers, attorneys, victims' families, media and interested onlookers wait as Lori Vallow's fate is decided by a judge.

ST ANTHONY, Idaho — Lori Vallow, or Lori Vallow Daybell, is set to be sentenced in Fremont County Court on Monday. She was found guilty of killing her two children, taking their security benefits and conspiring to kill her husband's former wife in May.

People can expect to hear comments from the prosecution, the defense, the victims' families, the judge and maybe Vallow herself.

Alexandra Duggan is reporting live from inside the courtroom:

Live updates

8:55 a.m.: The largest courtroom in Fremont County is entirely full. Those waiting for a spot in person camped outside on the courthouse lawn Sunday night. Vallow is expected to arrive at 9 a.m.

Among those attending is Annie Cushing, Tylee Ryan's aunt; Kay and Larry Woodcock, JJ Vallow's grandparents, Samantha Gwilliam, Tammy Daybell's sister; and Tammy Daybell's aunt, Vicki Hoban.

9:00 a.m.: Lori Vallow just entered the courtroom in a white and orange striped jail jumpsuit and shackles around her wrists and ankles. She takes a seat next to her defense attorney, John Thomas.

