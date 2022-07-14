Summit County Medical Examiner lists dozens of gunshot wounds in Jayland Walker autopsy report from deadly Akron police shooting

Dr. Lisa Kohler of the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office also said a toxicology screening conducted on Walker was negative for drugs and alcohol.

AKRON, Ohio — As authorities continue their investigation into the deadly Akron police shooting of Jayland Walker, the Summit County Medical Examiner announced new details regarding the autopsy report Friday morning.

Dr. Lisa Kohler outlined the injuries to Walker's body -- which includes 46 entrance / graze wounds -- as follows:

17 gunshot wounds injured the pelvis and upper legs, causing internal injury to the right iliac artery (a major artery going to the leg), the bladder and fractures to the pelvis and both upper leg bones (femurs).

15 gunshot wounds injured the torso, and caused internal injury to his heart, lungs, liver, spleen, left kidney, intestines and multiple ribs.

One bullet struck the face and fractured the jaw.

Eight gunshot wounds injured the arms and right hand.

Five gunshot wounds injured the knees, right lower leg and right foot.

Dr. Kohler noted that some of the wounds are on extremities.

“I can’t say for certain whether wounds passed through an arm and then into the body or not," she said. "There is that possibility. I can’t say anything different than we’ve got 46 entrance / graze wounds.”

Dr. Kohler also said the toxicology screening was negative for drugs and alcohol.

“Jayland Walker’s death was due to blood loss from his internal injuries," Dr. Kohler said. "The cause of death ruling was multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of death was ruled homicide: Shot by others. Our ruling of homicide is a medical ruling, meaning death at the hands of another. It is not a legal conclusion.”

Dr. Kohler also listed the following "evidence of medical intervention" on Walker's body:

Tourniquets on his legs and left arm.

Gauze dressings to his chest and abdominal wounds.

Adhesive seals over two chest wounds.

Defibrillator pads on his chest.

Prior to this “summary of findings” being released, 3News Investigates used a public records law that provides access to autopsy documents and viewed various photos that showed dozens of wounds to Walker's body. You can read more about that previous report HERE.

The Walker family's legal team issued the following statement late Friday morning after the autopsy summary findings were released:

Today's Summit County Medical Examiner's report on Jayland Walker's death confirms the violent and unnecessary use of force by the Akron Police department on an unarmed young man who, as the family expected, was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol. That Jayland suffered 46 gunshot wounds to his body is horrific. The fact that after being hit nearly four dozen times, officers still handcuffed him while he lay motionless and bleeding on the ground is absolutely inhumane. The family is devastated by the findings of the report and still await a public apology from the police department.

Walker, who was laid to rest Wednesday, was shot and killed nearly three weeks ago on June 27 when eight Akron police officers opened fire amid an overnight chase. Police say Walker had fired a shot at one point during the vehicle pursuit, but was unarmed at the time officers opened fire as the chase continued on foot. A gun was later found in Walker's vehicle, according to police.

A portion of downtown Akron remains under an overnight curfew, which Mayor Dan Horrigan first ordered on July 4 amid damage to some businesses during protests.

