YWCA pays tribute to Pearl Young with special baskets

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The YWCA on Thursday paid tribute to Pearl Young , who was among the 10 people killed in the Tops mass shooting last May.

"Always honor my mother's legacy by being a giver, by reaching out to other people," said Pamela Young, a daughter of Pearl Young. "By loving people, by having compassion for people, because at the end of the day, isn't that what really matters? — our compassion for people, our kindness towards people — so this was just an awesome blessing."