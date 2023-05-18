YWCA pays tribute to Pearl Young with special baskets

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The YWCA on Thursday paid tribute to Pearl Young, who was among the 10 people killed in the Tops mass shooting last May.
"Pearls of Wisdom Baskets" were given out, each filled with essential items for senior citizens.
"Always honor my mother's legacy by being a giver, by reaching out to other people," said Pamela Young, a daughter of Pearl Young. "By loving people, by having compassion for people, because at the end of the day, isn't that what really matters? — our compassion for people, our kindness towards people — so this was just an awesome blessing."
Pearl Young's daughter also said Thursday's event was extra special because Pearl used to work at the YWCA.