Rev. Al Sharpton coming to Buffalo for the 5/14 remembrance weekend

Al Sharpton and the National Action Network will be holding two memorials on Sunday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo is preparing to mark one year since a deadly racist mass shooting took place in a Tops grocery store.

In the wake of the crime, Rev. Al Sharpton visited Buffalo and the National Action Network (NAN), which he is president and founder, launched into action. One of the things Sharpton pledged was to help families with the funeral costs.

“We have seen significant changes in the year since Black America was once again the reminded simple acts like grocery shopping can be a death sentence. The justice system came through to deliver a life sentence for the gunman who was brazen enough to livestream his carnage for the world to see. New York State closed a loophole to block others from accessing weapons like his, which can cause much damage in little time. President Biden answered our call for a White House summit on this alarming rise of violent hate," Sharpton said in a released statement.

"Change has indeed come, but the fight for justice for these and other families is far from over. This anniversary comes as the nation tries to make sense of another mass shooting in Texas, where the gunman again spouted white nationalist rhetoric. Hate will only continue to flourish unless we address the root causes, policies, and platforms that foster its growth. Without continued action, we will be doomed to relive the trauma of Buffalo, Dallas, Pittsburgh, and all other mass shootings that target Black, Latino, Asian, or Jewish communities. The National Action Network will continue to work with its partners to combat hate at its core and continue to fight for our collective safety.”

Sharpton will be at two memorial events on Sunday.

The first at True Bethel Baptist Church on Ferry Street at 10 a.m. and the other at St. John Baptist Church on Goodell Street at 11:30 a.m.