Healing moments held in Buffalo on the first remembrance of 5/14

Two events were held on Saturday. One was at the Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion and another was at the WNY Peace Center.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As Buffalo remembers the lives lost during the Tops mass shooting last year, community members are also trying to heal.

Early on Saturday, there was a community gathering at the Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion for reflection, healing and hope.

Those who attended say Buffalo won't heal from the trauma quickly, but it's about taking steps, like holding remembrance events, to help the community get there.

The Reflection, Healing and Hope event included meditation, music, and other forms of artistic expression.

Fragrance Harris Stanfield, who works at Tops and is a survivor of the shooting, was one of the performers.

Many who attended said the East Side needs continued support from the community even after this weekend.

"We do that by working together. We do that by making sure that the investments coming to this community are strategic and reach the residents of East Buffalo, the Black residents that live in this community. Those are some of the ways that we do it. We all have a role to play and the people themselves have a role to play," Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said.

Over at the Western New York Peace Center, they invited community members to play music and share stories with one another in a healing circle.

"In a way, it maybe brings the emotions up but also kind of puts them at ease," Sarah Grubbs said. "I think it does help process. Maybe even being around other people, just gathering inspiration from them, and how they also heal from things."

Added WNY Peace Center executive director Deidra Emel: "It's just like a wound in the skin. It takes time. Your skin has layers and it heals one layer at a time. It's the same thing with healing. Through time and doing your own work, a person can be completely healed. I completely believe that. We can heal completely."

On Sunday, exactly one year since 5/14, church bells will chime at the time the shooting occurred, 2:28 p.m., at a moment of remembrance at Tops on Jefferson Avenue.