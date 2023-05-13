5/14 Memorial Commission working on plans to honor victims

While the chair of the commission says they don't have a site chosen just yet, the commission does want some input from the community.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 5/14 Memorial Commission is planning on building a dedicated memorial to honor the victims of the Tops mass shooting.

The commission is made up of 11 members, including a Tops employee and survivor, a local artist, and an architect.

"That's why this has to be a living monument, something that people will not only look at and reflect, but also look at to see what we can do next to overcome the trauma," The Rev. Mark Blue said.

"This is going to be an educational piece as well, so it just can't be a statue. It has to be areas of reflection, it has to be areas of what we're going to do, it has to be areas of people coming together and having those moments in which they can, if they have to cry, cry."