BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two more priests from the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo have been placed on administrative leave.

Bishop Richard Malone says the diocese became aware of the new allegations by lawsuits filed under the Child Victims Act.

Rev. Paul Nogaro, pastor at St. Stephen Parish on Grand Island and Rev. Msgr. Peter Popadick from St. Aloysius Parish in Cheektowaga have been placed on leave while an investigation into the allegations is opened.

So far, more than 100 lawsuits have been filed under the Child Victim's Act (CVA).

Wednesday marked the start of a one-year litigation window in New York allowing people to file civil lawsuits that had previously been barred by the state's statute of limitations, which was one of the nation's most restrictive before lawmakers relaxed it this year.