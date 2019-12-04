BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your side has confirmed that the president from St. Bonaventure University is calling on Bishop Richard Malone to resign.

Dr. Dennis DePerro believes the Bishop's handling of the scandals hasn't worked and he needs to step down.

More than 80 priests within the Buffalo Catholic Diocese have been accused of sexual abuse.

Here is Dr. DePerro's statement:



“No organization in today’s world — including the Catholic Church — is exempt from accountability. I believe that a good leader would recognize that moment and step down.

“I truly believe Bishop Malone is a good person spiritually and he’s always been a staunch supporter of Catholic education, to which I’ve devoted my life. But the reality is that we’re not healing. We’re not restoring trust. As these reports continue to surface through the media and not from the Diocese, that trust continues to erode and victims have to relive, time and time again, the trauma they endured.

“I recognize that Bishop Malone inherited much of this crisis, but he hasn’t been transparent enough along the way for Catholics in Western New York to continue to have confidence in his leadership.

“I admire his unflinching desire to repair the damage this crisis has caused, but sometimes, the most courageous thing a man can do is to step aside and recognize that his voice is no longer being heard and that he’s standing in the way of creating true resolution.”

Last month, Bishop Malone was forced to skip the Buffalo St. Patrick Day parade because of calls for him to resign.