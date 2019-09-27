BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two independent sources within the Buffalo Catholic Diocese tell 2 On Your Side that credit cards connected to the diocese will be shut down as of 2 p.m. on Friday.

This is interpreted as a move towards bankruptcy, although no announcement has been made internally.

According to the Democrat & Chronicle, when the Rochester Diocese filed for Chapter 11 protection, a federal judge needed to issue temporary orders so that normal payroll and operations could continue.

When 2 On Your Side Investigator Steve Brown asked Bishop Richard Malone earlier this month about the possibility of the Buffalo Diocese filing for Chapter 11 protection, Malone said he, lawyers and financial advisors are still reviewing options. Malone would not commit to a deadline but says the decision would have to be made before year's end.

RELATED: Rochester Diocese files for bankruptcy

2 On Your Side has reached out to the Diocese for confirmation. We have so far gotten no reply.

RELATED: Diocese of Buffalo creates policy and code of conduct for sexual abuse cases involving clergy

RELATED: Bishop in memo to priests: 'I need support of priests'

RELATED: Bishop Malone: Diocese must decide, litigation or bankruptcy?