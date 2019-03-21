BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo announced Thursday, following a review by their Diocesan Review Board, that one priest accused of sexual abuse will remain on leave and two others have been cleared and will return to service.

Officials say the review board was asked to investigate allegations of abuse against three priests in the Buffalo Diocese.

Based on the report received from the review board, the diocese says allegations of child sexual abuse against Rev. Ronald B. Mierzwa have been substantiated and the priest will remain on administrative leave until the investigation is reviewed by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith at the Vatican in Rome, which will make the final decision.

Mierzwa served as pastor at Holy Name of Mary Roman Catholic Church in Ellicottville.

Allegations against two other priests, Rev. John J. Sardina and Rev. Robert A. Stolinski have not been substantiated, and they have returned to active ministry.