BUFFALO, N.Y. — Greg Tucker, interim communications director for the Diocese of Buffalo announced Tuesday that it will cease all financial support and health benefits for priests with substantiated allegations of sexual abuse.

Tucker says the diocese is directing those individuals to information and resources that are available elsewhere for their health insurance and other sustenance needs.

This decision will take effect starting May 1.

You can read the full statement from Tucker below:

"Following discussions and subsequent agreement with the Creditors Committee, which has been appointed as part of the Diocese of Buffalo's Chapter 11 process, the Diocese will cease all financial support and health benefits for priests with substantiated allegations of sexual abuse, effective May 1, 2020. None of the 23 individuals affected currently has faculties to function as a priest within the Diocese. The nature and details of the allegations that resulted in their faculties being suspended relate, in most cases, to allegations raised many years ago. The Diocese is directing these individuals to information and available resources elsewhere for their health insurance and other sustenance needs going forward."

The Diocese of Buffalo filed for bankruptcy at the end of February.

