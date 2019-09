BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo has created an adult sexual misconduct policy and procedures, as well as a Code of Pastoral Conduct for Clergy.

The Adult Sexual Misconduct Task Force was started in December 2018 to develop policies and procedures to respond to allegations of sexual abuse with adults by clergy.

You can read the documents here:



Adult Sexual Misconduct Policy & Procedures

Code of Pastoral Conduct for Clergy