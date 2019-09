BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo has a new page on its website for people to report abuse, misconduct or fraud.

The page details how to file a report and what information you will need when you file.

Those needing to file a report can either:

Call law enforcement, Contact the Victims Assistance Coordinator,

or Contact EthicsPoint (Navex Global) to file a report.

More than 100 lawsuits have been filed against the Buffalo Catholic Diocese over sexual abuse allegations.