BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Oakland Place residence belonging to the Buffalo Catholic Diocese has been sold for $1.5 million.

The home was purchased by Carmel Oaks, LLC.

The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo announced last April they were selling the Bishop's Oakland Place residence in Buffalo and that the proceeds will go towards the compensation program that benefits those sexually assaulted by priests. The Diocese sold the house to help pay victims of sexual abuse at the hands of clergy.

The Bishop is currently living in the St. Stanislaus Parish convent.