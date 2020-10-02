BUFFALO, N.Y. — The decision on who will be Buffalo's next Catholic Bishop lies solely in the hands of Pope Francis.

But it is widely believed the Papal Nuncio Christophe Pierre will be tasked with supplying recommendations for the post. And Canisius College President John Hurley recently met with Pierre to talk about that appointment.

"I was kidding with people saying as of that morning there was one degree of separation between me and the Pope,” Hurley said.

From his office, Hurley recounted his hour-long meeting with Pierre 10 days ago. The communication began by mail with Hurley listing traits Buffalo-area Catholics wanted in the next bishop. The list coming from a symposium held in December on the Canisius campus.

Hurley ran down that list, "We want the Bishop to be humble, holy, honest and collaborative. We want the next bishop to be a servant-leader. We want the next bishop to be able to make hard decisions.”

Pierre agreed says Hurley, who says based on their conversation, the Nuncio is also interested in someone who's has been or is a bishop now.

The Buffalo Diocese is being run temporarily by Albany Bishop Edward Scharfenberger.

Hurley believes a new bishop could be named before year's end.

