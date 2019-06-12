BUFFALO, N.Y. — The exit of Bishop Richard Malone will not fix the fractured Buffalo Catholic Diocese.

That today from Canisius College President John Hurley who likened the lingering clergy sex abuse scandal to a cancer, "You don’t treat it partially. It has to be eradicated.”

To that end, Hurley says the diocese needs to release every document it has on clergy abuse.

“It’s not just a question of survivors of sexual abuse, but it’s the faithful wondering, ‘Are we going to through this all over again?’... ‘Is there going to be some other smoking gun in the file?’ And we have to know that this is fully and finally settled,” Hurley said.

Albany Bishop Edward Scharfenberger, who now runs the diocese as the apostolic administrator, has signaled an openness to at least consider releasing so-called "secret files" about clergy abuse.

There are reportedly over 200 Child Victims Act cases filed against the diocese alleging abuse and sexual abuse.

