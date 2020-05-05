BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo is seeking to stop all outstanding clergy sexual abuse lawsuits while it navigates federal bankruptcy proceedings.

The diocese filed a motion Saturday seeking an injunction on lawsuits filed under New York's Child Victims Act. Lawsuits against the diocese were moved to bankruptcy court in February and permanently frozen, but the bankruptcy filing only temporarily halted lawsuits against individual parishes or Catholic schools.

The diocese is seeking a permanent injunction on those cases, which could be moved back into state supreme court.

The diocese said Monday that it wanted to reach a global resolution of all claims rather than have piecemeal litigation.