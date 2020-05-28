Buffalo priest cleared to return to active ministry following abuse allegation

The Independent Review Board determined that allegation to be unsubstantiated.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following an Independent Review Board recommendation, Bishop Edward B. Scharfenberger, Apostolic Administrator of the Buffalo Catholic Diocese, has returned the Reverend Peter J. Karalus to active ministry.

Reverend Karalus had been placed on administrative leave following an allegation by a person who was a minor in 2011 when the incident allegedly occurred.

The Independent Review Board determined that allegation to be unsubstantiated. Officials say the Erie County District Attorney also investigated the allegation and found no basis for pursuing criminal charges.

Reverend Karalus will resume his role of Vicar General, and will be working with the leadership team of the Diocese to support the recently-announced Renewal Initiative.

Reverend Karalus released this statement Thursday:



“I am very grateful to Bishop Scharfenberger and the Independent Review Board for conducting an extensive investigation which exonerated me and for returning me to my ministerial duties.