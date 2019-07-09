BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Diocese of Buffalo said Friday night that allegations of abuse against the Rev. Louis S. Dolinic have been substantiated and that he will remain on administrative leave.

Father Dolinic had previously served at St. Joseph's Parish in North Tonawanda. He lives in Depew and was put on leave in October.

The diocese arrived at that decision Tuesday following an Independent Review Board meeting. Steven Halter, director of the Office of Professional Responsibility, had submitted his report for the board's review.

The case will now be reviewed by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith at the Vatican for a final decision.

