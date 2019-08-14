BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bishop Richard J. Malone issued a video and written apology to the victim-survivors of priest sex abuse on Tuesday on behalf of the Diocese of Buffalo. Malone spoke with 2 On Your Side's Maryalice Demler in November 2018, but has refused interviews with our reporters since then.

WATCH: 2 On Your Side's Maryalice Demler's Full Interview with Bishop Richard Malone

In the apology released on Tuesday, Malone provided a link of frequently asked questions regarding the Child Victims Act (CVA). He said in a statement to the news media that these trials will open old wounds, but he wishes to assure everyone that children are safe within the walls of the church today.

According to Malone, proactive procedures have been integrated into the church to protect children. These measures include the outreach of bishops to survivors and their families, a zero-tolerance policy regarding sexual abuse, and immediate action reporting information to authorities. The new procedures also include additional screenings, background checks, and ongoing training for clergy, employees, and volunteers.

Malone said in his written apology,

"Throughout the difficult months ahead, I also want to assure you that the good and holy work of the Church will continue through our parishes, schools and other ministries and institutions. At this time, it is uncertain how long it will take to respond to all the claims of the CVA. Our primary concern is to do the right thing for the victim-survivors of abuse and, at the same time, ensure that the mission of our Church continues."

The bishop also released a video apology, you can watch in the player above.

The CVA will be open to the public on Wednesday, allowing people to file claims of sexual abuse against the Diocese.

Related on WGRZ.com

New York's Child Victims Act will result in several lawsuits involving Buffalo Catholic Diocese

Attorneys of child sex abuse survivors to hold news conference

Deluge of sex abuse lawsuits expected to be filed under Child Victims Act

Gov. Cuomo signs Child Victims Act into law