BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bishop Richard Malone had been scheduled to host a listening session on Wednesday night at Niagara University.

That event will not happen.

The Diocese of Buffalo issued a statement Thursday night, saying that "after internal discussions," the university decided not to host the event.

"Therefore, the event has been canceled," the statement read. "We apologize for any inconvenience. It is our hope to reschedule sometime in the future."

And at Canisius College, The Griffin, the student newspaper, reported that Bishop Malone withdrew from the sesquicentennial Mass on at 4:30 p.m. on September 14 at St. Joseph Cathedral.

