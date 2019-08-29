BUFFALO, N.Y. — The one-year look-back window to report sexual abuse under the Child Victims Act opened a few weeks ago, and more lawsuits are still being filed in Western New York.

Wayne Bortle spoke Thursday about his claim filed against Father Robert Conlin, who had been on the official Buffalo Diocese list of priests with credible claims against them.

The big issue Bortle and his attorney are pushing the diocese for is to rename Conlin Hall at St. Mary's in Pavilion, which is named after Father Conlin.

"Take the name of the pedophile priest off of the hall," said Mitchell Garabedian, the attorney for Bortle. "Don't invite victims of clergy sexual abuse to participate in a church activity when you have a hall named after a pedophile priest."

Father Conlin served at eight parishes within the Buffalo Diocese before he died in 1997.

