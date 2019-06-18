The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) announced winners of the 2019 National Murrow Awards on Tuesday, and 2 On Your Side's Steve Brown and Photojournalist Dave Harrington are winners for their work telling the story of Jim Graham called 'Seeking a Confession.'

Graham is a Buffalo native who worked to uncover the truth about his biological father, who he believed was a Catholic Priest.

Steve and Dave's original six part series won the National Murrow Award for News Documentary.

You can watch the entry below.