YMCA holds community healing to help following last month's shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As our community tries to heal from the mass shooting at Tops almost a month ago, our local YMCA is doing its part to help.

On Friday the William-Emslie YMCA hosted a program called "Community Healing: fitness and food" to bring people together. It included Zumba, yoga, and a potluck dinner.

Families were also able to do some arts and crafts, get their faces painted, and kids could play in a bounce house.

They said that everyone has been impacted by this tragedy and a night of fun can do some good.

"Ninve of those 13 individuals were directly connected to my YMCA. Whether it was Pearl Young who came to our Y...or family members of some of my staff. I'm sorry. But we're all connected. The Buffalo community is so strongly connected. So I've been impacted and so have our members. So it's just really a time where we can come together and support each other," Danielle Roberts the executive director of YMCA Buffalo Niagara said.