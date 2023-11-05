Wrongful-death lawsuit filed as the Tops mass shooting anniversary nears

Buffalo civil attorney John Elmore said the lawsuit would focus on social media platforms and weapons manufacturers.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A wrongful-death lawsuit has been filed on behalf of three families of victims of the May 14 Tops mass shooting.

Buffalo civil attorney John Elmore had been building a team of attorneys to represent the families, with the intent of suing social media platforms and weapons manufacturers.

The official complaint was filed early Friday morning in State Supreme Court in Erie County.

This lawsuit comes one day after the New York State Attorney General filed a lawsuit against a gun accessory manufacturer.

"Named in the lawsuit are the owners of six social media platforms and streaming services; an Iowa-based manufacturer of body armor; a New York-based gun store; a Georgia-based manufacturer of custom gun accessories; and (Payton) Gendron’s parents," a new release said early Friday.

The Tops shooter livestreamed the massacre on Twitch for several minutes before it was pulled down. The video of that stream was also republished on multiple social media websites.

The six social media platforms named in the complaint are Meta (Facebook), Snap Inc, Alphabet (Google), Discord, Reddit, and Amazon (Twitch).

Survivor Latisha Rogers, 34, is among those who are part of the lawsuit, as well as the families of three victims: 53-year-old Andre Mackneil; 72-year-old Katherine “Kat” Massey; and 67-year-old Heyward Patterson.

Elmore told 2 On Your Side in April that the federal government is trying to pursue the death penalty for Peyton Gendron, but U.S. Attorney's Office says it is an option they were just considering it at that point.

"It's slowing us down, and we feel this protective order is very unfair to us, unfair to our clients that we represent, it is unfair to the community that we want to protect. We're doing our best to access that information by other means," Elmore said back in April.