WNY legal analyst and attorney provides perspective on case in UK tied to Tops mass shooter

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A court case happening across the Atlantic Ocean is being connected to the mass shooting that happened here in Buffalo earlier this year.

The case involves 19-year-old Daniel Harris from Derbyshire, England who was just convicted of five counts of encouraging terrorism for videos he uploaded to the internet over the past two years.

In that case, the Times of London reports that British prosecutors claimed those videos inspired Tops shooter Peyton Gendron to carry out his attack.

Harris was arrested in England and now there's a chance he could face extradition to the U.S.

On Thursday 2 On Your Side's Michael Wooten asked local attorney and legal analyst Frank LoTempio III if there's any real connection to the Tops shooting and how he could be prosecuted for that.