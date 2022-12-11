Victims and survivors of the May 14 shooting honored at Western New York Peace Center's 55th annual dinner

Monday marks 6 months since the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Monday will mark six months since a gunman killed 10 people and hurt three others in a racially motivated attack at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue.

On Friday night, families and survivors of the massacre were honored on Friday evening at the Western New York Peace Center's 55th annual dinner.

They were presented with the "Phoenix award," which recognized all of the love and hard work that has come out of so much trauma and grief.

"So many survivors and families of survivors have turned this tragedy and this massacre into something positive to continue to help the community at large, so we're really proud of them and we want to just celebrate them," Deidra Emel, executive director WNY Peace Center, told 2 On Your Side on Friday.

A copy of the award will also be given to the May 14th Community Collecting Initiative at the Buffalo History Museum for the exhibit being built with the library.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has announced the city's plans to recognize the six-month anniversary of the mass shooting at Tops.

On Monday, city flags will be flown at half-staff and houses of worship around Buffalo will toll their bells 13 times starting at 2:30 p.m.

The mayor is also asking everyone to observe a silent moment of reflection at that time.