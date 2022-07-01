Vice President Kamala Harris visits families of Tops mass shooting victims

Four months to the day of the shooting, the vice president set aside time to meet with some of the victims' families during her visit to Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Vice President Kamala Harris visited Buffalo on Wednesday afternoon, and during the stop, she took the time to meet with families of victims of the May 14 mass shooting at the Jefferson Avenue Tops.

Four months to the day of the shooting, the vice president set aside time to meet with some of the victims' families, including the Whitfield family. Harris spoke at Ruth Whitfield's funeral and made it clear they are not forgotten.

After visiting with the families, Harris walked outside, where she greeted some students who had assembled.

"They say some of the most beautiful things are created out of pain or out of happiness. Unfortunately mine out of pain that I never thought would happen," said Mark Talley, Geraldine Talley's son.

Added Raymond Whitfield, Ruth Whitfield's son: "She promised us that steps are being taken behind the scenes."

Wednesday was also the last day to submit an application for the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund.

The fund was created to provide financial assistance to victims' families and others directly impacted by the Buffalo mass shooting on May 14 at the Tops grocery store on Jefferson Avenue. So far more than $4 million has been raised.