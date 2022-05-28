Vice President Harris meets with Tops shooting victims' families

Zaire Goodman's mother, Zeneta Everhart, spoke with 2 On Your Side about Saturday's meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While Vice President Kamala Harris was Buffalo on Saturday, she met with families of some of the other victims from the May 14 mass shooting at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue.

She also met and spoke with one of the survivors, Zaire Goodman, whose mother spoke with 2 On Your Side about Saturday's meeting.

"She said that she was sorry for what happened to him and that she wanted to work to make things better in dealing with domestic terrorism," Zeneta Everhart said. "And Zaire said he wants to help, and that's just who Zaire is. He's not thinking about his wounds right now."