U.S. House of Representatives approves Active Shooter Alert Act

Congressman Brian Higgins announced the approval of the act, which creates an AMBER Alert like systeme for active shooter situations.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Congressman Brian Higgins announced on Wednesday that the U.S. House of Representatives approved the Active Shooter Alert Act Act (H.R. 6538).

The bill would establish an alert system similar to an AMBER Alert for active shooter situations.

“Emergency alert systems allow law enforcement to notify the public about potential and ongoing safety issues, ensuring that people are aware of the need to avoid areas under threat or report suspicious activity,” Higgins said.

“This legislation establishes a messaging system that will allow law enforcement to keep communities safe when an active shooter crisis arises, especially when there is clear and present danger in schools, groceries stores, churches, and other public establishments. While we wish it wasn’t necessary, like the AMBER alert for missing children and the Silver Alert for missing vulnerable adults, this tool has the potential to spread critical information quickly and save countless lives.”

Lawmakers hope the bill will help law enforcement by providing another tool to alert citizens of a crisis and increase public safety following mass shooting events.

The bill would have the Department of Justice appoint an Active Shooter Coordinator who will develop best practices for local and state law enforcement to implement the system. The coordinator will also help state and local governments establish procedures to respond to an active shooter, especially at transportation centers like airports and border crossings.

The active shooter alerts will be sent out using the federal Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS).

This will allow for the active shooter alert program to be available to law enforcement on a voluntary basis and include resources from experts to help establish the program.