Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund closing donations Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tuesday is the last day that people can make donations to the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund.

The fund will be closing donations after raising more than $5.5 million over in the last four months since the shooting at Tops on Jefferson Ave. on May 14. The money will go towards the victims' families and others directly impacted by the mass shooting.

Donations can be made on the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund webpage.

Last week, applications closed for families and other affected by the shooting to apply for funds.

Next month, the fund is scheduled approve the distribution plan and to start distributing money.