'Buffalo Strong' T-shirt from Totally Buffalo will raise funds for Jefferson Avenue community

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another Buffalo area business is stepping forward to help collect donations for charities supporting those affected by the mass shooting at the Jefferson Avenue Tops on May 14.
The Totally Buffalo Store released a new "Buffalo Strong" T-shirt to raise funds for EPIC, FeedMore WNY, Response to Love Center, Mother Teresa Home and The Resource Council of WNY.
"In keeping with the spirit of the City of Good Neighbors, we are committed to doing whatever we can in response to this unspeakable tragedy," Mary Friona-Celani, president of Totally Buffalo, Inc., said. "Within 24 hours of this horrible event, we had out design and order in place along with a game plan to help those in the greatest need. We've already raised over $12,000 and 100% of the proceeds from sales of our 'Buffalo Strong' shirt are going directly to the Jefferson Avenue community."
The donated proceeds will go towards food, diapers, baby items and household goods for people in the community impacted by the grocery store closure.