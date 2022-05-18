Tops to evaluate next steps to open Jefferson Avenue store after police investigation

A spokesperson said that while they currently do not have a timeline about when the store would open, they are committed to opening it as soon as possible.

A community has been left without a grocery store in close walking distance after a mass shooting took place at a TopsMarkets on Jefferson Avenue. The community has come together to help those affected, but the store is still vital to the neighborhood.

A spokesperson for Tops Markets told 2 On Your Side that while there is not a timeline available right now for when the store will open, the company is committed to opening it as soon as they can.

The company is not aware of the current state of the store as it remains an actives law enforcement investigation site.

"When the store is released to Tops, we will have a team assess next steps with the intention of rebuilding and repairing the store for the community in as short a period of time as possible," the spokesperson said in the release.

They further state that after the store is repaired, the community and associates will need to be reacclimated to it. The store will be reopened "when the time is right for all of us."