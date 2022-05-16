Tops employees say suspected gunman was in the store back in March

Employees say they'll never forget seeing the suspect in the store before the massacre, not a day prior as previously reported, but weeks ago.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Employees from the Tops Market where the mass shooting happened in Buffalo say the suspected gunman was in their store back around Easter.

Produce manager Rose told 2 On Your Side's Michael Wooten it was some point before Easter, when the 18-year-old came into the store.

She says he asked her what she was doing there, and made a suggestion she should be in the suburbs. She asked what he meant, and she said he pointed out she's a white woman, and asked her why would she want to work in a predominantly Black neighborhood.

When she told him she loved her job, co-workers, and the community. She says he used a slur.

Rose thought he was a racist jerk, and just went about doing her job.

Looking back, she's even more disgusted than in that moment.

"He told me that I didn't belong there," said Rose Wisocki, Tops Produce Manager. "I just don't understand how he could have so much hatred in his heart for such wonderful people. The whole community is wonderful."

We talked to her co-worker Jerome, who also remembers seeing the shooter weeks ago.