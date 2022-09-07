Tops employees receives support before meeting President Biden

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Tops employee who was inside the Jefferson Avenue store during the mass shooting there on May 14 is getting some help from a local business as he prepares to have lunch with President Biden.

"I just did what naturally came to mind," Bridges said. "Some people said they would've did the same thing I did. When I looked at the one table that was in the conference room with me, I decided just to pull it up against the door. I had everybody lay down on the floor except for me because I needed to put my full weight to hold it up against the door. That way nobody comes through it."