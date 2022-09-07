Tops employees receives support before meeting President Biden

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Tops employee who was inside the Jefferson Avenue store during the mass shooting there on May 14 is getting some help from a local business as he prepares to have lunch with President Biden.
Saint Brian Clothiers provided Jerome Bridges with a suit for the occasion, along with a haircut.
Bridges is credited with helping several people hide in a conference room inside the store until after the gunman was arrested. Ten people died and three more were wounded in the attack.
"I just did what naturally came to mind," Bridges said. "Some people said they would've did the same thing I did. When I looked at the one table that was in the conference room with me, I decided just to pull it up against the door. I had everybody lay down on the floor except for me because I needed to put my full weight to hold it up against the door. That way nobody comes through it."
Bridges will be in Washington on Monday when President Biden signs new gun control legislation.