Timeline on reopening Jefferson Avenue Tops still unknown

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A timeline to reopen Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue is still up in the air.

A company spokesperson has said Tops is committed to opening as soon as possible. As the only major grocery store on Buffalo's East Side, many people fear what could happen without it.

It has been closed since May 14, when 10 people were killed and three more wounded during a mass shooting.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on Friday said conversations are happening about other future businesses in the area, noting no one has specifically stepped up.

"There are other supermarkets in this area that could build on the East Side of Buffalo but have elected not to," Poloncarz said.

"There are some very well known ones that have two three in the Amherst-Cheektowaga area and only have one in Buffalo. Questions need to be asked of those other corporate citizens: Are they potentially going to build one?"

Poloncarz did note other stores on the East Side, such as Aldi, and Save-A-Lot.